Doctors thought he had a cold – talented cyclist (19) dead!

"Tuur had been with our juniors since 2022 and with the reserves last season," said the statement from his last team "Gaverzicht - Be Okay en EFC - L&R". It was only at the end of October that the talented player decided not to pursue his sporting career any further. "What initially seemed like a hobby has developed into an important part of my life in recent years. Now it's time to enjoy other things in life," he wrote on Instagram at the time.