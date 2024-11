How Putin’s hackers cracked the US WLAN from Russia

Anyone who has a WLAN router at home knows that the reception range of wireless networks is finite and usually ends in the neighborhood. In order to connect to a Wi-Fi network, you therefore have to be physically present. At least that was the previous assumption. The notorious Russian hacker group APT28, also known as "Fancy Bear" in IT security circles, has just proven otherwise by infiltrating a Wi-Fi network in the USA from Russia. Krone+ explains their approach.