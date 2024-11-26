The first reactions to KTM’s insolvency

November 12, 2024: Pierer Mobility declares that KTM AG needs far-reaching restructuring. There is a liquidity requirement in the three-digit million range.

November 25, 2024: Pierer Industrie AG initiates European restructuring proceedings to extend maturities of bonds and promissory note loans (total: EUR 247.5 million).

November 26, 2024: Pierer Mobility declares that an insolvency petition will be filed for three KTM companies. Restructuring proceedings are opened for Pierer Industrie AG at almost the same time.