Leaving a house

Major donor’s last wish to be fulfilled

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 13:00

The animal shelter in Wels is looking for a new family for the Belgian shepherd "Asto". This was the wish of the late Helmut Peter from Wels, who also recorded it in his legacy. He bequeathed his house to the animal shelter and the SOS Children's Village. They sold the building. 

The animal shelter in Wels was delighted to receive an exceptionally large donation. "107,000 euros is unusual and great for us. Now we want to fulfill the donor's last wish and find a new family for 'Asto'," says shelter manager Barbara Ogris. One after the other: Helmut Peter from Wels, who died in 2023, left his house in the Laahen district in equal shares to the animal shelter and the SOS Children's Village.

Complicated sale
"Because the animal shelter is run by the city and is not an association, accepting donations is not that easy. The city was only allowed to accept the money after two municipal council resolutions," says Thomas Rammerstorfer, the Green councillor responsible for the animal shelter, with relief. Most of the donation will go towards modernizing the dog house. A small part of the donation will benefit the six-year-old Belgian shepherd "Asto".

Fear of cars and cyclists
"As requested by the former owner, we are making sure that the dog is doing particularly well. Because we didn't have any places available, he also had to spend a few days in a dog hotel. He also needs a dog trainer as he is very sensitive to cars and cyclists. But he is very willing to learn," says Ogris, hoping that the four-legged friend will soon be adopted.

The entire team at the Wels animal shelter has been lovingly caring for the Belgian shepherd for a year now.
The entire team at the Wels animal shelter has been lovingly caring for the Belgian shepherd for a year now.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Animal shelter bursting at the seams
The animal shelter is currently bursting at the seams. In addition to 15 dogs, there are over 170 cats, rabbits, birds and hedgehogs. Councillor Rammerstorfer: "With the new dog keeping law from 1 December, the demand for places could increase further, as some dog owners will no longer be able to meet the requirements."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
Folgen Sie uns auf