Municipal savings ideas

“Three registry offices can easily be merged”

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 13:00

The economic situation is becoming increasingly tense - the respective SPÖ top candidates from Pressbaum, Tullnerbach and Wolfsgraben in the district of St. Pölten-Land agree on this. Therefore, the three politicians agree that it can only be expedient to merge suitable areas at municipal level.

Thomas Waismaier explains how duplication can be avoided: "Why three building yards with heavy equipment and administrative units that often perform the same tasks using different software?" asks the SPÖ candidate from Tullnerbach. "It also happens that Pressbaum is responsible for one side of the road and Tullnerbach for the other," he suggests, suggesting potential savings through mergers.

Our sewer and water charges were increased by 20 percent in just one legislative period. That could be prevented.

Alfred Gruber, SPÖ-Stadtrat in Pressbaum

Buying together - making savings
Siegfried Döring highlights another advantage: "Higher procurement volumes allow better prices to be achieved - at the moment, three separate orders only play into the hands of the suppliers in terms of price," says the Wolfsgraben top candidate. Here, too, a parallel example - street lighting: "A different municipality is responsible for each side of a road."

The SPÖ candidates Gruber (Pressbaum), Waismaier (Tullnerbach) and Döring (Wolfsgraben, from left) want to move closer together. (Bild: zVg)
The SPÖ candidates Gruber (Pressbaum), Waismaier (Tullnerbach) and Döring (Wolfsgraben, from left) want to move closer together.
Cooperation is an advantage in many areas
In view of the current tight financial situation, the three politicians hope to find opportunities for cooperation in as many areas as possible. Further examples include a music school association, a recycling collection center as well as legal and registry office matters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
