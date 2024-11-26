Infant in container
Horrific details: This is how mother killed her “angel”
Now there are new gruesome details in the baby thriller: Melek's own mother is said to have left the hospital with her and then thrown her onto the floor - several times! Then her little daughter suffocated and froze to death in the plastic waste.
In Turkey, the girl's first name Melek, meaning "angel", is very common. However, little Melek at the Favoriten clinic was only allowed to live for ten days. "It was an absolutely exceptional situation, a psychiatric report now has to clarify that. She loved her 'angel'!" emphasizes lawyer Astrid Wagner, who is representing the mother in the baby drama.
Thrown hard onto the floor
The horror details in the crime story - according to the public prosecutor's office, the case is being investigated on suspicion of murder - leave even hardened investigators, who are used to many things, speechless. The autopsy and two interrogations (the 30-year-old Viennese woman of Turkish origin exercised her right to refuse to testify before the magistrate at the Vienna Regional Court) brought human abysses to light: the young mother is said to have wrapped the premature baby in a plastic bag in the patient's room and then thrown her hard onto the floor two or three times outside the hospital.
Melek "disposed of" in the plastic container
Little Melek suffered multiple broken bones and a severe craniocerebral trauma. The 30-year-old then took the dying infant outside during a "smoke break" and threw her into the large plastic container of a residential complex opposite the clinic entrance like garbage. There the little "angel" suffocated and froze to death ...
Background: Melek was an unwanted child, the unmarried mother had concealed the pregnancy from her traditional family and feigned a "sudden illness" on the day of the birth. If the court-appointed expert does not find her to be mentally impaired, she could face up to life imprisonment.
Preparatory act?
An aggravating factor for the woman and her defense could be that, according to "Krone" information, she had already temporarily disconnected the devices to which the premature baby was still connected the day before the crime. Apparently she wanted to test whether this would trigger an alarm. 24 hours later, the horrific act took place.
