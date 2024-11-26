Sturm: Reaching for the premiere against the Matadors

Only in the Europa League (2021/22) was there a draw: after a 0:1 at home, they drew 1:1 against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian thanks to Jantscher's goal. The legend remembers: "It was something special for me because it was the first time I was allowed to lead my favorite club onto the pitch as captain. They were top of the table in Spain at the time with players like Oyarzabal, Silva and Merino, who Arsenal had brought in for 50 million euros. Manny Sakaria set up the goal for me and outdanced Greg Le Normand - who, incidentally, became European champion that summer. It was a great respectable win for us, because nobody gave us any credit at the time."