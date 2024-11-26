Goals wanted!
Sturm: Reaching for the premiere against the Matadors
Sturm will be looking to tie the Champions League knot against Girona in Klagenfurt on Wednesday (18:45)! Against the third-placed team of the past La Liga season, the first points and the first real goal should finally be celebrated - Jakob Jantscher, Sturm's last goalscorer against a Spanish team, is convinced that this can be achieved.
The black-and-white legend Jantscher is almost convinced of the liberating blow - because he detects a parallel to the 2021/22 season in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, when "JJ" himself scored the last Sturm goal against a Spanish club.
Sturm have never won against the Spanish "giants": In the Champions League, there was a 1:6 and a 1:5 against Real Madrid (1998/99) and a 0:2 and a 0:5 against Valencia (2000/01).
Only in the Europa League (2021/22) was there a draw: after a 0:1 at home, they drew 1:1 against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian thanks to Jantscher's goal. The legend remembers: "It was something special for me because it was the first time I was allowed to lead my favorite club onto the pitch as captain. They were top of the table in Spain at the time with players like Oyarzabal, Silva and Merino, who Arsenal had brought in for 50 million euros. Manny Sakaria set up the goal for me and outdanced Greg Le Normand - who, incidentally, became European champion that summer. It was a great respectable win for us, because nobody gave us any credit at the time."
Because something is always possible in soccer, Jantscher believes Sturm can also score against Girona: "They've improved, they came close in Dortmund. They're heading in the right direction. The only problem is that the level in the Champions League is one step higher and every mistake is punished immediately."
Standards give hope
So far, an own goal from Brest is the only scoring point on the score sheet - a situation that urgently needs to be rectified. Jantscher hopes that he won't be the last "Spain scorer" for much longer: "At Champions League level, you won't get as many chances as in the Europa League, so the team has to solve this as a team. Perhaps a set-piece situation can help. Stankovic and Wüthrich are a painful absence, but Yardimci is a real weapon with his diving ability."
