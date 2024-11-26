Vorteilswelt
Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen against Salzburg from 9pm LIVE

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 05:25

Fifth round in the Champions League: Crisis club Salzburg will face German champions Bayer Leverkusen today. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 9 pm - see ticker below.

Click here for the live ticker:

These are difficult times for Red Bull Salzburg and coach Pepijn Lijnders. In their search for a footballing revelation, success has been a rarity of late, and the runners-up have even lost touch with the top of the table after four games without a win in a row.

Pepijn Lijnders (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Pepijn Lijnders
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Today, the next tough opponent awaits in the Champions League, with the roles clearly divided for the visit of German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

While the German double winners and Europa League finalists boosted their confidence on Saturday with a 5:2 win (after trailing 2:0) against Heidenheim, Salzburg slipped deeper into crisis with a late 2:1 defeat against LASK. "We're definitely not going into the game against the German champions as favorites, so we want a surprise all the more," said attacking player Moussa Yeo, who scored Salzburg's first Bundesliga goal in 336 minutes against Linz.

Salzburg suffered a bitter defeat against LASK. (Bild: GEPA)
Salzburg suffered a bitter defeat against LASK.
(Bild: GEPA)

"It will be a big task", Lijnders knew before the departure on Monday and spoke of a "huge game" at Salzburg Airport. His team would have to find the right mix of playing and defending. "We want to show that we can do better," emphasized full-back Amar Dedic. "Even if it's difficult, we'll try to turn the tables. I'm fired up for the games so that we can show that we can play better. The mood in the team is good, we're still positive."

Injury worries in Leverkusen
After three defeats at the start of the CL season, Salzburg are only 30th out of 36 teams in the league. Leverkusen have started with two wins and a draw under successful coach Xabi Alonso, but the 13th-placed team recently suffered a setback with a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. The fourth-placed team in the German Bundesliga are also struggling with personnel problems.

Striker Victor Boniface is out due to a thigh injury, but his Czech replacement Patrik Schick was in a scoring mood with a treble against Heidenheim. Two other attacking players, Jonas Hofmann and Martin Terrier, are also missing, as are Amine Adli, Nordi Mukiele and Jeanuel Belocian.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

