Cycle path to the station is still on the sidetrack

The financial situation does not allow for the path at the moment. However, it is included in the medium-term budget, so it should be built at a later date. In addition, an agreement with a landowner is still missing. "In principle, nothing stands in the way of connecting the cycle path from the district of Ried to the new Seekirchen Stadt stop from ÖBB's point of view. A possible continuation of the path has already been taken into account in the plans for the new stop," says ÖBB.