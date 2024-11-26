Vorteilswelt
Far too expensive

Cycle path to the station is still on the sidetrack

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 07:00

The new ÖBB stop "Seekirchen-Stadt" opens in December. However, there is still no direct pedestrian and cycle connection to the village of Ried. The underpass under the bypass road plays a decisive, and expensive, role in this. 

0 Kommentare

On December 15, the new Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) station "Seekirchen Stadt" goes into operation. It will be a great relief for commuters. 160 parking spaces for cars and 100 covered parking spaces for bicycles and mopeds will make the journey easier. There is still an obstacle for bicycles in particular. There is no direct connection from the west side of the village of Ried. Although a cycle path is planned, it cannot yet be implemented.

The cycle path is to be built to the right of the tracks. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The cycle path is to be built to the right of the tracks.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The underpass under the bypass road in particular is causing problems, and this is the responsibility of the city. "Initial offers have been submitted, but they are still too expensive," says Deputy Mayor Rupert Freundlinger (LeSe). City manager Konrad Pieringer (ÖVP) also agrees with the assessment: "It's very expensive. The path through the underpass alone would cost 400,000 euros. That is out of all proportion." On the station side, ÖBB has already built a cycle path up to the underpass. Immediately afterwards, there is already an accompanying road from the railroad company.

The financial situation does not allow for the path at the moment. However, it is included in the medium-term budget, so it should be built at a later date. In addition, an agreement with a landowner is still missing. "In principle, nothing stands in the way of connecting the cycle path from the district of Ried to the new Seekirchen Stadt stop from ÖBB's point of view. A possible continuation of the path has already been taken into account in the plans for the new stop," says ÖBB.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
