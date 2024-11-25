Around influenza and RSV
Wastewater monitoring: Tyrol expands early warning system
The state of Tyrol has expanded the wastewater monitoring system introduced as an early warning system during the coronavirus pandemic to include other respiratory infections such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The comprehensive monitoring covers 99 percent of all people in the country.
"By adding influenza and RSV, waves of infection can also be detected early in these areas and targeted countermeasures can be taken," emphasizes Health Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP).
She sees this as "a milestone in the use of modern technologies to relieve the burden on the healthcare system." The province of Tyrol is investing around 320,000 euros in monitoring this year.
Data for regular forecasts
According to those responsible, 99 percent of all people in Tyrol - locals and guests - are covered by the Tyrolean wastewater monitoring system. Samples are taken from the wastewater, which are then analyzed.
Data and facts
- Wastewater monitoring involves analyzing samples from 42 wastewater treatment plants throughout Tyrol once a week.
- Around 320,000 euros will be made available by the province of Tyrol for the monitoring of infectious diseases in 2024.
- Comprehensive monitoring in Tyrol covers 99 percent of all people in the province.
In close cooperation with the Institute for Forensic Medicine (GMI) at the Medical University of Innsbruck (MUI), the Tyrolean sewage treatment plants and the Tyrolean Institute for Integrated Care (LIV), the data is summarized in regular forecasts.
Wastewater monitoring provides "insights into the viral load in wastewater treatment plants" and offers "a precise database to detect signals for the occurrence, rise or flattening of infection waves as early as possible."
Further expansion planned
The early warning system is currently still limited to respiratory diseases such as influenza, coronavirus and RSV. In future, it is to be extended to other pathogens such as measles.
