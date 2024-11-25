Vorteilswelt
Next wrap looms

Gurgl: The FIS President was not in the best of moods

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 07:36

A packed VIP area in the motorcycle museum at the Timmelsjoch toll station, cars parked almost as far as Sölden and 9800 spectators at the finish and on the slopes - the second edition of the slalom race in the rear Ötztal has already established itself in the World Cup. FIS President Johan Eliasch was also amazed at the high standard of the event in Gurgl on Sunday. Which obviously didn't lift the British millionaire's spirits.

Perhaps there were other things on his mind. Although the ski associations of Switzerland and Germany have recently (provisionally) signed up to central marketing, Austria's General Christian Scherer let the FIS President know that the ÖSV will keep the agreements with its partners and continue to refuse central marketing. "What would a World Cup look like without Austria's events?" asked Scherer mischievously in Hochgurgl.

What should also worry Eliasch: When it comes to airbags, he's in for a real wrap. The airbag is actually mandatory in the coming speed season, but various athletes have obtained exemptions with medical reports. Over 40 in total! Austria alone has applied for 16 exemptions, including Vincent Kriechmayr.

What will the airbag wearers say when airbag opponents are at the front in the speed races?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
