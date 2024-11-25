Gurgl: The FIS President was not in the best of moods

A packed VIP area in the motorcycle museum at the Timmelsjoch toll station, cars parked almost as far as Sölden and 9800 spectators at the finish and on the slopes - the second edition of the slalom race in the rear Ötztal has already established itself in the World Cup. FIS President Johan Eliasch was also amazed at the high standard of the event in Gurgl on Sunday. Which obviously didn't lift the British millionaire's spirits.