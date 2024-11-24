New municipal office
Head of the village no longer has to vacate office for weddings
The new, light-flooded municipal office in Maishofen finally offers enough space. Modern offices have been created, as well as a wedding hall, library and room for art. The opening ceremony took place on Sunday.
Plans had been in the pipeline in Maishofen for years, as the old municipal office simply no longer offered enough space: "For many years, the mayor had to clear his desk when weddings were scheduled. Then everything was converted for the registrar and the wedding parties," explains Stefan Aglassinger, ÖVP local leader and landlord of the new building.
The Pinzgau municipality spent ten million euros on the two-storey administration building opposite the old building. The state contributed 1.1 million euros.
Bright flair and lots of wood in the new municipal office
It's not just the mayor who likes the result. Everything is bright. A lot of wood was used - 900 square meters on the façade alone, plus parquet flooring and interior fittings. Eleven employees now work in modern offices. The move was in August. The official opening was on Sunday with an open day.
A community library with 5,000 items has also moved in. In addition to a wedding hall and an extra event hall, there is also space for art: after the Anton Faistauer Forum had long struggled for space, changing works by the Pinzgauer artist are now on display in a showcase.
A Bauen store will move into the ground floor of the former community center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
