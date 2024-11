Nazi street: residents do not want a new name

The small Heinrich-Damisch-Straße in Salzburg-Parsch is to become Helene-Thimig-Straße in 2025. Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) will sign the official report today. Damisch was an early NSDAP member and anti-Semite. While the renaming of streets in the city with a Nazi past has been taboo until now, there is now finally to be some movement on the matter - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. The street with only eight addresses is to become a pilot project.