The FPÖ achieved more than 35 percent in the Grüne Mark. Tyrol's FPÖ regional party leader Markus Abwerzger is delighted: "Today is a great day for Styria and a great day for Austria. We have achieved the best result in the history of Styria." The high level of support for FPÖ top candidate KO Mario Kunasek and the FPÖ in general shows that people want change - "and the kind of change that puts the people back at the center of politics. They are the real boss in a democracy. The voters have spoken clearly," says Abwerzger and emphasizes: "Kunasek is now truly a Super Mario."