First reactions
“Kunasek is now truly a Super Mario”
There will be a blue sweep this Sunday in the regional elections in Styria. The "Krone" already has initial reactions from the political parties in Tyrol. Unsurprisingly, the Freedom Party in particular is delighted.
The FPÖ achieved more than 35 percent in the Grüne Mark. Tyrol's FPÖ regional party leader Markus Abwerzger is delighted: "Today is a great day for Styria and a great day for Austria. We have achieved the best result in the history of Styria." The high level of support for FPÖ top candidate KO Mario Kunasek and the FPÖ in general shows that people want change - "and the kind of change that puts the people back at the center of politics. They are the real boss in a democracy. The voters have spoken clearly," says Abwerzger and emphasizes: "Kunasek is now truly a Super Mario."
Today is a great day for Styria and a great day for Austria.
FPÖ-Landesparteichef Markus Abwerzger
"Enable new elections in Tyrol"
In the direction of the ÖVP, the Tyrolean FPÖ Chairman appeals to Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) to finally put an end to the policy of exclusion towards the FPÖ: "The ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who was de facto voted out of office in the National Council elections, has been counted out within the ÖVP. LH Mattle should therefore also rethink and finally stand up for the interests of the Tyroleans, end the chaotic coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ in Tyrol immediately and allow new elections."
The task of politics: guarantee security, secure prosperity and create prospects for the future.
Tirols LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP)
"Uncertainty, dissatisfaction, fear of the future"
LH Mattle himself also speaks out: "The people of Styria have voted and I congratulate all those who are taking responsibility for their home province. An election means gaining the voters' trust every time anew. As long as the population is confronted with uncertainty, dissatisfaction and fear of the future, government balance sheets do not count." According to LH Mattle, the task facing politicians is clear: "Guarantee security, secure prosperity and create prospects for the future."
"Political earthquake"
The Tyrolean SPÖ also reacted, Chairman Philip Wohlgemuth emphasized: "Today can undoubtedly be described as a 'political earthquake'. This election result is also a clear mandate for us in government: We must find answers to the burning questions of our time. The SPÖ Tirol and I are determined and motivated to do so."
There is no doubt that today we can speak of a 'political earthquake'.
Tirols SPÖ-Vorsitzender Philip Wohlgemuth
"Committed, fair election campaign"
Of course, the SPÖ had hoped for a different result for Styria. "Nonetheless, Anton Lang, his team and the SPÖ Styria ran a committed and fair election campaign. They focused on issues and content and were close to the people - I would particularly like to thank the many volunteers for their efforts," Wohlgemuth explains.
Focus on stability and reliability
The SPÖ Styria has promised to ensure stability and reliability. The SPÖ will continue to do this in the future: "Working constructively on solutions to problems and reliably driving forward the positive development of Styria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.