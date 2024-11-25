Readers report: ORF odyssey is not an isolated case

The person concerned describes a rather unbelievable detail from the last phone call: "I asked whether I was talking to an AI voice or a real person. You hardly know these days. The lady assured me that she was a real person, that she would now take care of everything and that the matter was settled for us. Unfortunately, nothing happened, apart from the fact that we suddenly received a notice in our letterbox with the title 'Enforceable arrears certificate'. We have always paid the previous GIS. And now we have to be afraid that the executor will be at the door. Something is simply not right anymore," the person concerned sounds almost desperate during the phone call with "Krone".