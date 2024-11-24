High voter turnout
Anything is possible in Graz: XXX is narrowly ahead
The ÖVP, FPÖ and SPÖ fought an exciting three-way battle in the Styrian capital on Sunday. In the end, the People's Party won the race by a hair's breadth. The governing parties, the KPÖ and the Greens, received a resounding slap in the face.
Hardly predictable or assessable: the result for the city of Graz is always eagerly awaited. And rightly so, as the first counting results showed again on Sunday. The ÖVP, FPÖ and SPÖ fought an exciting three-way battle to the end, which the People's Party ultimately won by a hair's breadth with a provisional 22.42% (minus 2.71%).
SPÖ delivers a surprise
The FPÖ and SPÖ were hot on their heels. The Freedom Party gained 8.32% to 21.43%. The SPÖ's performance in the Styrian capital was also particularly exciting: the Socialists were actually able to gain 5.17% to 20.71% under the clock tower - putting them in a respectable third place.
A look at the district statistics shows just how close it was between the individual three parties in Graz: for example, the SPÖ and ÖVP achieved exactly 21.3 percentage points in Graz-Liebenau. Zooming in even closer: 1374 residents voted for the ÖVP here, 1379 for the SPÖ.
Mariatrost: Once upon a time it was the ÖVP....
In the once strongly middle-class district of Mariatrost, the Reds and the Blues, of all parties, fought an extremely exciting neck-and-neck race: The two parties each accounted for 15.6 percent here, with 840 FPÖ votes compared to 841 SPÖ votes in the end.
The result was predicted to be similar, but the fact that it is actually the case now makes me very sad. Nevertheless, we will continue on our chosen path together with the KPÖ.
Grüne Vizebgm. Judith Schwentner
Rebuff for city government
Contrary to the urban trend in previous elections, the governing parties, the KPÖ and the Greens, suffered a severe rebuff (a total of 188,813 eligible voters). The Greens were hit particularly hard: they lost 10.65 percentage points compared to the last provincial election in 2019 and are now in fourth place with 14.02%.
The fact that we are ahead in Graz is a pleasing snapshot. At the same time, it is a mandate for the Graz VP to continue to improve every day.
Kurt Hohensinner, Grazer ÖVP-Chef
The KPÖ lost 2.99% of votes and now stands at 10.24% (5th place). Despite a gain of 1.56%, the Neos are in sixth place with a total of 9.87%.
Social justice and affordable housing will remain our core issues after the election. We have been on the side of working people for many years - and will continue to do so.
KPÖ-Bürgermeisterin Elke Kahr
High voter turnout
Encouraging: 64.4 percent of Graz residents cast their vote in this election, a total of 188,813 residents were eligible to vote. This represents a 13% increase in voter turnout compared to 2019 (51.3%). In Mariatrost, as many as 75.3% went to the ballot box, putting the district in first place in terms of voter turnout.
Another special feature in the white-green provincial capital: three lists competed exclusively in "constituency 1" - i.e. in Graz and the surrounding area of Graz. The small parties KFG, MFG and DNA were not really able to score points with their programs and clearly missed out on a basic mandate. Specifically, DNA won 0.7 percent, KFG 0.4 percent and MFG 0.2 percent.
Incidentally, a small proportion of the votes cast by absentee ballot will not be counted until Monday, leaving a fluctuation margin of around 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
