Comments on the game
Säumel after 7:0: “There are still things to improve!”
Double winners Sturm Graz dealt with the departure of coach Christian Ilzer with ease. The Styrians, led by interim coach Jürgen Säumel, celebrated a historic 7-0 win over Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table. Here are the comments on the game:
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "It couldn't have been better, it was a sensational team performance overall. We showed the joy of playing in training today. We were very efficient in the first half, six shots on goal, four goals. It was fun and enjoyable to watch the team. But there are still things to improve, like in our play against the ball, where the distances were too big in certain phases, and we were sometimes too careless with second balls."
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "We didn't start the game well and soon conceded a goal, which is not easy to correct in Graz. We were then better in the game for 25 minutes, but after going 2-0 down the house of cards collapsed. We then wanted to be more stable, but we didn't manage that. We were too green in the soccer ABC today. Our opponents showed us in every respect today. You shouldn't be surprised if you go home with a thumping. I'm responsible, the result is also down to me".
Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm player): "This is an amazing day. I'm very happy about the win and to be back. I'm not yet at 100 percent, but I'm getting better with every training session. We were really able to make the fans happy."
Tobias Koch (Klagenfurt player): "That was a collective blackout. We invited Sturm to score with bad passes, we didn't win any duels, that's no way to win a Bundesliga game. If you act like that, you play into the hands of every opponent."
Kosmas Gkezos (Klagenfurt player): "The worst day since I've been in Klagenfurt. A defeat like that hurts, it's a day to forget. Our performance wasn't good enough, the last 15 minutes before the break were catastrophic. We were brutally exposed in the first half. Now we have to put this defeat behind us as quickly as possible and show a reaction on Sunday (against WSG Tirol)."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.