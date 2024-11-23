Säumel after 7:0: “There are still things to improve!”

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "We didn't start the game well and soon conceded a goal, which is not easy to correct in Graz. We were then better in the game for 25 minutes, but after going 2-0 down the house of cards collapsed. We then wanted to be more stable, but we didn't manage that. We were too green in the soccer ABC today. Our opponents showed us in every respect today. You shouldn't be surprised if you go home with a thumping. I'm responsible, the result is also down to me".