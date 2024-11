Horrors of the Aztecs: Whistle me the song of death

The unusual wind instrument was first discovered in 1999 when archaeologists excavating an Aztec temple in Tlatelolco, now part of Mexico City, uncovered the remains of a victim holding various musical instruments, including a small pipe in the shape of a skull. The artifact, later dubbed the "Aztec death whistle", quickly attracted public interest due to its scream-like sound. Replicas, mostly made in the Far East, can now be ordered online for just a few euros.