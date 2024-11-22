Mother gave clue about missing daughter herself

The 29-year-old mother is said to have stabbed her four-year-old son to death with a knife and then attempted suicide. She survived, was taken to hospital and has been in custody ever since. The small coffin was taken out of the house, flanked by WEGA officers. The crying neighbors cannot believe the crime, they hoped it had been an accident, their children "had played together more often", the mother suspected of the crime "often gave parenting tips" according to witnesses. The shocking detail: she works as a kindergarten assistant.