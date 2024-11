Young people affected: When “digital” really hurts

Appropriate protection services throughout the state

A "great success" in terms of protection services for victims of violence has now also been achieved in the Waldviertel: 14 new temporary apartments, including three in Zwettl, are now available for those affected. "This means that it is now possible for the first time to offer shelters throughout the province," says Provincial Councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig. Three more are to follow. But improvements are also to be made to the violence protection outpatient clinics in future. After all, the most important thing after acts of violence is to gather evidence.