Accidents caused injuries and a mess of metal

Car thundered into car

At around 11 a.m., there was a crash in the area of the Landeck-Zams highway exit. Before the junction with the main road, a 65-year-old Austrian man stopped his car, was hit by the following car of a 59-year-old local woman and pushed into the main road by the impact. "The 65-year-old was injured in the accident and was taken to hospital by the ambulance for further assessment," said the police.