Tyrolean woman (97) ripped off by fake police officers

Multiple warnings from the police

Over the past few days, the Tyrolean police have issued several warnings about callers pretending to be fake police officers. The executive advises people to ignore such calls and end the conversation immediately. "Neither the police nor the public prosecutor's office or lawyers would demand the surrender of cash or valuables over the phone - not even as bail," say the prevention experts. In such cases, the police recommend filing a complaint immediately or calling the police emergency number 133.