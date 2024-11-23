LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol must face Rapid

Bundesliga in the TICKER
Almost exactly a year after his debut as Rapid coach, Robert Klauß is hoping for a sense of achievement on his anniversary. Today, the Green-Whites visit WSG Tirol in Innsbruck. With a win against their "favorite opponent", the Hütteldorfer could consolidate their place at the top of the Bundesliga. However, Klauß does not have fond memories of his first away trip to Tyrol; last year the match was canceled at short notice after snowfall.
"No snow is forecast for the match day," said Klauß, looking relieved at the weather forecast. Because at the beginning of December 2023, the Rapid players sat on the bus for almost 960 kilometers for nothing on the outward and return journey, but still celebrated a 2:1 away win in wintry conditions days later. In the current season, the Klauß team managed a commanding 2:0 against WSG in August. "That was a clear win for us, but with a performance that was rather average. I think it will be much tougher now because it's an away game and WSG are a bit more dangerous at home," said the German.
Many arguments for Rapid
The Tyroleans "play good soccer", as Klauß emphasized, and the basic formation has also changed compared to the first leg. Nevertheless, there are many arguments in favor of the Viennese. The runners-up are currently just three points behind leaders Sturm Graz, while coach Philipp Semlic's Watten team are only three points off the bottom of the table in tenth place. A look at the statistics also reveals clear advantages for the green-and-whites: In the last twelve competitive matches with the Tyroleans, Rapid have won eleven and drawn one. In addition, WSG have not won a single one of their seven Bundesliga home games against Rapid.
During the international break, the Vienna team's injury list also thinned out. "When the lads gradually come back, it does us good," said Klauß, who was pleased to see a full training ground. The recently injured Bendeguz Bolla, Moritz Oswald, Tobias Børkeeiet and Isak Jansson are back in team training, but Jansson is still not an option for the Tivoli Stadium. "He is at least partially integrated into training," said the coach. Klauß will now have to see how long it takes for the Swedish attacking player to be fit to play after his long injury break.
Klauß satisfied with the process
Klauß looked back on his first year with the Hütteldorfer with satisfaction. "It's about always having the feeling that things are progressing and getting better," said the 39-year-old, referring to the ongoing development. Over the past ten years, "this hoping and striving" for the 33rd title has not done the club any good, Klauß emphasized. "This Mission 33 is more of a burden than an incentive." The task now is to "simply continue on the path that we have now started and where we are in a good process," he added. This process should continue with a successful dress rehearsal for the Conference League home game against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.
WSG are hoping for a surprise. "We want to get the maximum out of the last three games," said Semlic with a view to the approaching winter break. "Rapid is one of the toughest opponents we can face. But we're in good spirits, the team has worked well." The Tyroleans have also seen a number of injured players return, while Semlic is also confident thanks to their variable style of play. "We have the options to switch between a back three and back four in the game. That's nice," he said.
