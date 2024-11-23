LIVE from 5pm: WSG Tirol must face Rapid

Klauß satisfied with the process

Klauß looked back on his first year with the Hütteldorfer with satisfaction. "It's about always having the feeling that things are progressing and getting better," said the 39-year-old, referring to the ongoing development. Over the past ten years, "this hoping and striving" for the 33rd title has not done the club any good, Klauß emphasized. "This Mission 33 is more of a burden than an incentive." The task now is to "simply continue on the path that we have now started and where we are in a good process," he added. This process should continue with a successful dress rehearsal for the Conference League home game against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.