Orangery: World Heritage Site for 7 million euros

A new roof shape was planned for the building in consultation with the Salzburg Expert Commission and the Federal Monuments Office. The façade of the museum is to be retained in its appearance and materiality. Some of the existing building services installations date back to the 1970s and will therefore be rebuilt to reflect the current state of the art and, above all, the museum's operational requirements. The costs of the structural measures amount to 5.48 million euros net - a further 1.5 million euros will be spent on the furnishings.