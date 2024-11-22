In the Mirabell Gardens
Orangery: World Heritage Site for 7 million euros
An exhibition site is being built in the south wing of Mirabell Gardens, which will combine the city's UNESCO World Heritage Site with the famous Sattler Panorama. The aim is to combine history and modernity. It is due to open in 2026. Seven million euros are being invested in the project.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place yesterday, laying the foundation stone for the "Orangerie Salzburg - Panorama/World Heritage Site". According to a press release from the city: "The Orangery, located in the picturesque south wing of the Mirabell Gardens, will be transformed into a unique exhibition venue by the end of 2025, combining the richness of Salzburg's UNESCO World Heritage Site and the famous Salzburg Panorama by Johann Michael Sattler." The historical circular painting (1825-1829) will serve as the leading object of the new museum in Mirabell Gardens.
In addition, the Orangery will be an open meeting zone with a seating area, multimedia stations, a city model and a large-format video wall. A separate area was designed for this purpose with the "Future Lab" of Ars Electronica in Linz.
Sattler-Panorama accessible for the first time
From November 2024, the Orangerie will be structurally adapted by Stadt Salzburg Immobilien GmbH (SIG). Great importance is attached to the careful and considerate treatment of the existing building. A lift will be installed to achieve accessibility inside the building. The Sattler-Panorama will thus be barrier-free for the first time.
A new roof shape was planned for the building in consultation with the Salzburg Expert Commission and the Federal Monuments Office. The façade of the museum is to be retained in its appearance and materiality. Some of the existing building services installations date back to the 1970s and will therefore be rebuilt to reflect the current state of the art and, above all, the museum's operational requirements. The costs of the structural measures amount to 5.48 million euros net - a further 1.5 million euros will be spent on the furnishings.
