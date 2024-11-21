St. Pölten lose to Barca in front of a record crowd!

Barca really got into the mood and delighted the crowd with the best goal of the evening. Lopez made it 0:3 with a short pass, partly with her heel, after preparatory work from Patri Guijarro. St. Pölten could have been really dangerous once, but Melike Pekel tried to go it alone instead of playing into Mädl's path (37'). Shortly before the break, Anna Johanning saved a shot from Caroline Graham Hansen from the line (45').