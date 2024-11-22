Tuomie: "Have to start an away series"

The Eagles have to play four of their next five games away from home anyway. "A good time to start an away series," says coach Tray Tuomie, who knows that his team has some catching up to do away from home. With just five points from eight games - the 3:2 win over champions Salzburg was their only victory after 60 minutes - they are the weakest away team in the league. "Now come the clubs we absolutely have to score against!" says striker Maxi Rebernig.