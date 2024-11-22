"Villi" is gone
VSV is currently the weakest away team in the domestic ice hockey league. In Innsbruck, coach Tuomie will be using new lines again this Friday - because ace Pearson is missing again. At home in the Villach Stadthalle, however, the search for mascot "Villi" remains a mystery. . .
Where has "Villi" disappeared to? Not only VSV fans are puzzling over this, but also the people involved at Villach. The Eagles' mascot has been missing from their home games almost since the start of the season. The costume may have gone missing during renovation work in the Stadthalle - nobody knows whether it was stolen or accidentally thrown away. Only the head is still there - it is on display in the fan store as an attraction until a replacement costume is delivered in December
Tuomie: "Have to start an away series"
The Eagles have to play four of their next five games away from home anyway. "A good time to start an away series," says coach Tray Tuomie, who knows that his team has some catching up to do away from home. With just five points from eight games - the 3:2 win over champions Salzburg was their only victory after 60 minutes - they are the weakest away team in the league. "Now come the clubs we absolutely have to score against!" says striker Maxi Rebernig.
Now is a good time to start an away series!
Tray TUOMIE, VSV-Trainer
It starts today, Friday, in Innsbruck - where they have not won three times in a row. "They're dangerous because they have to score," said Tuomie, who is still without top scorer Chase Pearson (headache). "We hope he can be back on Sunday in Linz. His absence is bitter because we had just found our lines." In Tyrol, Rauchenwald will be slotted between Scherbak and Van Nes. Prodinger joins Maxa and Wallenta. Coatta appears flanked by Richter and Lanzinger.
