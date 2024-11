Mountain rescue upgrades to digital alarm system

In an emergency, every second counts - until now, emergency services received alerts by text message. These "blue light text messages" will soon be a thing of the past - at least for mountain rescuers. In future, the helpers will be called out to missions using the new "moPS" (Mobile Services for Public Safety) software: "Previously, we used different communication platforms for internal coordination after the alarm was raised, but the new system combines several functions that make work easier and, above all, faster," explains Bernhard Pichler-Koban, Head of the Carinthia Mountain Rescue Service.