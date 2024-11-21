“He was a hardworking farmer with heart and soul”

Buried under wood chips

In the days before the accident, the wood chip heating system had been defective, which is why the search quickly focused on the area of this system. A hole was discovered there, under which the heating system's screw conveyor was located. The fire department shoveled the wood chips aside and the 70-year-old was finally found at a depth of two to two and a half meters. The farmer probably fell into the hole while trying to loosen the pile of woodchippings with an iron bar. All help came too late for him.