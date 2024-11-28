Ever better therapies for lung cancer

How do people with the disease fare?

In the beginning, patients' everyday lives are dominated by fears and worries about the future. Rapid and targeted clarification of the diagnosis and treatment is crucial. In around 40 % of patients, the tumor has already spread to other parts of the body in the form of metastases at this stage, meaning that a cure through surgery or radiation is often no longer possible.

However, new findings have significantly improved the treatment options for metastatic lung cancer. With the advent of immunotherapy and targeted therapy, we have increasingly better tolerated drugs at our disposal, which can also significantly prolong survival.