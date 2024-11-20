"Mishap"
Jet drops 250-kilogram bomb on school in Russia
In the Russian oblast of Belgorod, a Russian military aircraft accidentally dropped a 250-kilogram aerial bomb on a school.
The incident probably only ended relatively lightly because the serious mishap happened in the middle of the night and therefore no one was present in the educational institution.
The 250-kilogram bomb has so far "only" destroyed the roof of the three-storey building, reports Telegram "Astra", citing the region's emergency services. The unexploded projectile is now lying in the middle of a classroom. So far, however, there are said to be no casualties.
One teacher told the independent news portal "Agentstwo" that they had switched to distance learning. She did not know the reason for this: "They didn't tell us anything. I went (to work, ed.) today, we cleaned up there, nobody knows anything. We went there and left again, that was it. We've been told it's currently distance learning while the situation is serious."
Not an isolated case
It is well known that the Kremlin does not put the safety and well-being of the country's citizens first. Aircraft bombs from Russian planes regularly fall on the Russian border area as well as on the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine. According to "Astra", at least 150 such cases have been registered this year alone. According to military analyst Jan Matveyev, this occurs most frequently in Belgorod Oblast, as this is the region most frequently overflown by aircraft. Most of the time, the projectiles do not detonate. But when they do, they cause widespread destruction, warns military expert Kirill Mikhailov.
