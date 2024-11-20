Not an isolated case

It is well known that the Kremlin does not put the safety and well-being of the country's citizens first. Aircraft bombs from Russian planes regularly fall on the Russian border area as well as on the Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine. According to "Astra", at least 150 such cases have been registered this year alone. According to military analyst Jan Matveyev, this occurs most frequently in Belgorod Oblast, as this is the region most frequently overflown by aircraft. Most of the time, the projectiles do not detonate. But when they do, they cause widespread destruction, warns military expert Kirill Mikhailov.