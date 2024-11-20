In hospitals
RSV prophylaxis soon to be free for newborns
A preventative medication against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will be available for newborns in Austria before Christmas. The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that all babies in the first week of life can now be immunized free of charge.
The first delivery of Nirsevimab is due to arrive in the coming weeks, with further deliveries planned for early 2025. The immunization is to be carried out via a single injection into the thigh, primarily via hospitals. "It was my declared goal to be able to offer RSV immunization as early as this winter season (...). This will enable us to provide infants with effective protection, which is particularly important in the coming months," said Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) in a statement.
Main cause of bronchiolitis
The prophylaxis Synagis (palivizumab) will also be used. In future, immunization will be applied to all children up to the age of one. Children who are infected with RSV for the first time are usually under two years old. The virus is one of the main causes of acute bronchiolitis in infants, which often has to be treated in hospital. This is an acute, viral infection of the lower respiratory tract.
According to estimates, around 54,600 children in Austria contract RSV every year. 1100 of them have to be treated in hospital, especially the very youngest. About half of the hospitalized children are less than three months old. There is also likely to be a link to asthma.
In August, the federal government, the federal states and social insurance agreed to offer RSV prophylaxis as part of the free childhood vaccination program. However, there were differences of opinion regarding the financing, which is why the order from the manufacturer Sanofi-Aventis was still months away.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
