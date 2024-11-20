RSV prophylaxis soon to be free for newborns

Main cause of bronchiolitis

The prophylaxis Synagis (palivizumab) will also be used. In future, immunization will be applied to all children up to the age of one. Children who are infected with RSV for the first time are usually under two years old. The virus is one of the main causes of acute bronchiolitis in infants, which often has to be treated in hospital. This is an acute, viral infection of the lower respiratory tract.