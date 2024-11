Municipalities lack millions for the little ones

Salzburg's municipalities are fighting for their budgets. Falling federal revenue shares and rising costs are making life difficult for them. That is why they are fighting for every cent - including the money for childcare. The local authorities receive almost 16 million euros from the federal government's Future Fund. The state has the same amount available from the fund. Almost all of the total 32 million euros went to the municipalities this year, most of which the municipalities received as a special payment. This will be different next year.