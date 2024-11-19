Graz TU campus is being conceived as a new district

Four new buildings are on the agenda

"The area will be opened up to the outside and at the same time crossed by new cycle and pedestrian paths," explains Florian Frühwirt, who is responsible for the project on behalf of BIG. During a tour of the campus, he explains the redesign from one of the roofs: A new park will be created in the middle, as well as a district sports field, and the Graz-Bruckner secondary sports school building will also be taken over right next to it from 2029.