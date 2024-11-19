Vorteilswelt
Inffeldgasse building plans

Graz TU campus is being conceived as a new district

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 17:00

Graz University of Technology is repositioning itself on the Inffeldgasse campus. What still looks partly gray is to become a green district with sports facilities and restaurants. An overview of the "master plan", which is to be implemented by 2040.

0 Kommentare

"Our vision is to become the most attractive and environmentally friendly campus in Austria," says Michael Monsberger. As Vice-Rector for Infrastructure and Sustainability at TU Graz, he has big plans for the future: the Inffeldgasse site is to become largely car-free, consist of 13 percent green spaces - and serve as a place for 10,000 people to research, work and study by 2040.

All this and more is set out in a "master plan" and is currently awaiting approval in the zoning plan of the City of Graz. Together with the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft, an urban planning competition will then be put out to tender. The winning office will be commissioned to design the campus as a whole and as a new district. In contrast to the other two TU sites, there is still room to grow here.

A cybersecurity campus will be built in Inffeldgasse by January 2026. (Bild: Oliver Wolf – TU Graz)
A cybersecurity campus will be built in Inffeldgasse by January 2026.
(Bild: Oliver Wolf – TU Graz)

Four new buildings are on the agenda
"The area will be opened up to the outside and at the same time crossed by new cycle and pedestrian paths," explains Florian Frühwirt, who is responsible for the project on behalf of BIG. During a tour of the campus, he explains the redesign from one of the roofs: A new park will be created in the middle, as well as a district sports field, and the Graz-Bruckner secondary sports school building will also be taken over right next to it from 2029.

However, there are already two cranes on the site: the Inffeldgasse campus is currently being expanded to include a center for cybersecurity. Three further buildings are to be erected following approval by the Ministry - a lecture hall, a production technology center and the "NAWI Graz Geocenter". But details such as shopping facilities and restaurants are also being fine-tuned. The aim is to provide a wide range of facilities in addition to the current canteen so that students can spend the whole day on campus and local residents can benefit from the new district.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Folgen Sie uns auf