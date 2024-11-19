Mölzer: “We have lean years ahead of us”

Mölzer, when asked about the Styrian coalition negotiations after the regional elections next Sunday: "There is a Styrian climate where people talk to each other. And if you negotiate with each other, then you can also offer the others something. This is different from the situation at federal level, where the FPÖ, who won the election, is left out in the cold by the other parties." Will this change at federal level, where a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is currently being negotiated?