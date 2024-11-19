Economic disaster
Mölzer: “We have lean years ahead of us”
Premiere in the political duel: Due to a short-term outbreak of fever, Eva Glawischnig was unable to take part in the weekly show, which is why Andreas Mölzer took a solo stance on a number of topics in a 'follow-up special'. It was about the upcoming Styrian elections, possible WKStA investigations against Herbert Kickl and the current economic disaster in Austria.
Mölzer, when asked about the Styrian coalition negotiations after the regional elections next Sunday: "There is a Styrian climate where people talk to each other. And if you negotiate with each other, then you can also offer the others something. This is different from the situation at federal level, where the FPÖ, who won the election, is left out in the cold by the other parties." Will this change at federal level, where a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is currently being negotiated?
Mölzer: "If the ÖVP suffers a crushing election defeat in Styria, something could still change at federal level. Otherwise it will probably be the Zuckerl coalition.
Companies topple like dominoes
The FPÖ politician can think of few flattering aspects of the current economic disaster in Austria: "The federal government has failed in its economic policy and has not managed to manage these problems. There is a shortfall of 14 to 15 billion euros, one seventh of the total revenue." The Economics Minister responsible for this, Kocher, has left for the National Bank, while Finance Minister Brunner has become an EU Commissioner.
Austria now has to make massive savings. And companies are also falling like dominoes in the bankruptcy statistics. Tens of thousands of employees are affected and unemployment will rise. In short: "There are lean years ahead of us!"
Watch the video above for the full interview special.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.