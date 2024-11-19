Now it’s clear! The four possible ÖFB opponents

Belgium and Hungary had already been confirmed as possible opponents since Sunday. The last two teams were added on Monday. Scotland won 2:1 in Poland and secured third place in Group 1 of League A. From the fourth group, the Serbs, who were unable to overtake the Danes with a 0-0 draw in the direct duel, have been added as a possible opponent for the ÖFB team. The play-off draw will be made on Friday.