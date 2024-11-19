Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Battle for promotion

Now it’s clear! The four possible ÖFB opponents

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 05:31

Since late Monday evening, the Austrian national team has known its possible opponents in the Nations League play-off: either Scotland, Belgium, Hungary or Serbia!

0 Kommentare

Due to the draw against Slovenia (1:1), Red-White-Red missed out on winning Group 3 of League B on Sunday. As a result, Ralf Rangnick's team will now have to play a third-placed team from League A in a first and second leg next March.

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Belgium and Hungary had already been confirmed as possible opponents since Sunday. The last two teams were added on Monday. Scotland won 2:1 in Poland and secured third place in Group 1 of League A. From the fourth group, the Serbs, who were unable to overtake the Danes with a 0-0 draw in the direct duel, have been added as a possible opponent for the ÖFB team. The play-off draw will be made on Friday.

Pot 1 in the World Cup qualifying draw
The fact that Serbia were unable to beat Denmark is certainly a relief for the ÖFB, as they defended their twelfth and final place in pot one of the World Cup qualifying draw with the help of others. France, Spain, England, the Netherlands, Portugal and Germany will also be in this pot on December 13 in Zurich.

The twelve group winners will go through to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, while the runners-up will have to take part in a play-off.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Drexler
Mario Drexler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf