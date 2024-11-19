Battle for promotion
Now it’s clear! The four possible ÖFB opponents
Since late Monday evening, the Austrian national team has known its possible opponents in the Nations League play-off: either Scotland, Belgium, Hungary or Serbia!
Due to the draw against Slovenia (1:1), Red-White-Red missed out on winning Group 3 of League B on Sunday. As a result, Ralf Rangnick's team will now have to play a third-placed team from League A in a first and second leg next March.
Belgium and Hungary had already been confirmed as possible opponents since Sunday. The last two teams were added on Monday. Scotland won 2:1 in Poland and secured third place in Group 1 of League A. From the fourth group, the Serbs, who were unable to overtake the Danes with a 0-0 draw in the direct duel, have been added as a possible opponent for the ÖFB team. The play-off draw will be made on Friday.
Pot 1 in the World Cup qualifying draw
The fact that Serbia were unable to beat Denmark is certainly a relief for the ÖFB, as they defended their twelfth and final place in pot one of the World Cup qualifying draw with the help of others. France, Spain, England, the Netherlands, Portugal and Germany will also be in this pot on December 13 in Zurich.
The twelve group winners will go through to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, while the runners-up will have to take part in a play-off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
