Two traffickers played train attendants

The non-appealable sentence for a Romanian smuggler was nine years in prison. The 35-year-old, who had several previous convictions, had given the police a life-threatening chase in his van on November 11 of the previous year, during which shots were also fired from service weapons. The driver actually wanted to take ten Syrians who had entered the country illegally to Germany - when Bavarian officers tried to stop him, he sped off in the direction of Pinzgau. "Neither the icy road, nor the shots fired, nor the cries of the refugees stopped him," said the public prosecutor at the trial in October. In the end, the van got stuck in the snow - two Syrians were injured in the incident.