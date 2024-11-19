Trials on the plan
Two traffickers played train attendants
The life-threatening chase in Saalfelden is being heard again today - this time an assistant to the trafficker is on trial. A second case involves train journeys.
The non-appealable sentence for a Romanian smuggler was nine years in prison. The 35-year-old, who had several previous convictions, had given the police a life-threatening chase in his van on November 11 of the previous year, during which shots were also fired from service weapons. The driver actually wanted to take ten Syrians who had entered the country illegally to Germany - when Bavarian officers tried to stop him, he sped off in the direction of Pinzgau. "Neither the icy road, nor the shots fired, nor the cries of the refugees stopped him," said the public prosecutor at the trial in October. In the end, the van got stuck in the snow - two Syrians were injured in the incident.
Now, just over a month after the conviction, the sensational case is once again the subject of a criminal trial at Salzburg Provincial Court: an alleged helper of the 35-year-old, who had driven ahead in a car, must answer as a contributory offender. The Romanian (27) faces imprisonment if convicted.
53 refugees brought into the country by train
Another smuggling case will be the subject of a criminal trial on Thursday: two Syrians (25, 50) are facing charges. According to the indictment, they are accused of bringing a total of 53 refugees into the country. By organizing train journeys for the foreigners and providing apartments.
The indictment mentions twelve train journeys between October and December 2022: The two alleged smugglers are said to have bought the tickets and acted as train conductors for the people being smuggled. They are also accused of being part of a criminal organization.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
