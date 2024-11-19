KV negotiations: Civil servants call for a fight

First major civil servant demo in eleven years

Time is pressing, as resolutions must be passed in the National Council by January 1st. Another difficulty in the talks is the lack of a government majority in the National Council. A third partner would be needed to decide on the salaries of civil servants. It would be logical for the SPÖ, whose negotiators also play an important role in the talks on the civil servants' side, to agree. However, the government negotiations must also be taken into account, as the NEOS are likely to put on the brakes. Whatever the outcome of the talks: Next week there will be the first major civil servant demonstration in eleven years.