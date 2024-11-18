“She is responsible for the death of many animals!”

"We are also in contact with the local animal rights activists. The situation is only slowly calming down. The 'Krone' animal corner has offered support, but it is not yet clear what is needed. We are dealing with an animal tragedy of unbelievable proportions. Brigitta M. is responsible for the cruel deaths of countless animals. She must be held accountable", says Animal Corner boss Maggie Entenfellner.

The Animal Corner is collecting donations to support the animal welfare organizations in Hungary:

IBAN: AT20 1200 0097 0632 7511

Important: please state the keyword "Hungary"!