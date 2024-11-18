Animal rescuers at the limit
“She is responsible for the death of many animals!”
The photos leaked to "Krone" clearly show the terrible ordeal that the animals confiscated in Hungary must have gone through. Not all of them were lucky enough to be rescued. The investigators also found dogs and horses that had suffered a cruel death by starvation.
According to Hungarian animal rights activists, they have discovered another place of severe cruelty to animals in the Hungarian municipality of Köszegpaty near the border. This was reported by Richard Kapin, head of the Hungarian foundation "Everything for the Animals", on Monday. Numerous carcasses of small dogs were discovered on the "hell farm", and 46 other dogs were rescued.
According to the arrest warrant, the owner of the farm is Brigitta M.. The woman had allegedly also operated two "breeding stations" in the Hungarian towns of Csapod and Csönge near the border.
Hundreds of four-legged friends affected
Here, too, the animals were kept in an "indescribable hell". This was recently discovered and reported by animal rights activists together with employees of the relevant authorities during raids on the two farms.
Settled in Hungary
The woman from Graz left Austria years ago after numerous animal cruelty cases were brought against her, reported the Hungarian television station TV2. The station also showed photos of the woman in a hospital.
These were taken after the woman was brought before the authorities - she then claimed to have ingested rat poison. She was then admitted to a Hungarian hospital. The accused is said to have fled from there.
Fled to Styria?
Animal rights activist Kapin suspects that the woman is hiding in the Graz area. An international arrest warrant was issued for her because of her escape. Hungarian, Austrian, Belgian and Slovenian animal rights activists are also participating in the search, according to TV2. According to Kapin, there is a great willingness on the part of the population to help, not least in terms of providing shelter for the rescued animals.
"We are also in contact with the local animal rights activists. The situation is only slowly calming down. The 'Krone' animal corner has offered support, but it is not yet clear what is needed. We are dealing with an animal tragedy of unbelievable proportions. Brigitta M. is responsible for the cruel deaths of countless animals. She must be held accountable", says Animal Corner boss Maggie Entenfellner.
The Animal Corner is collecting donations to support the animal welfare organizations in Hungary:
IBAN: AT20 1200 0097 0632 7511
Important: please state the keyword "Hungary"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
