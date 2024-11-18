Schools in New Delhi closed due to smog

Smog pollution in Lahore is falling

In neighboring Pakistan, however, there has been an improvement: for the first time in two weeks, smog levels in the metropolis of Lahore have fallen below the "dangerous" threshold. According to the authorities, the air quality index, which measures a range of pollutants, stood at 243 on Sunday, meaning the air was "very unhealthy". However, particulate matter levels were still more than ten times higher than the recommended limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO). On Thursday, the city with a population of 14 million set a negative record with an air quality value of 1110.