Huge pollution
Schools in New Delhi closed due to smog
Schools in India's capital New Delhi have been closed due to massive air pollution. Classes will be held online until further notice, explained Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday evening. Exceptions apply to grades ten to twelve.
The Indian authorities hope that traffic will be significantly reduced if most pupils stay at home. Elementary school in New Delhi had already been closed on Thursday. A number of other measures were imposed on Monday, including restrictions on diesel trucks and construction work.
Particulate matter pollution 57 times above WHO limit
New Delhi is currently suffering from severe air pollution. On Sunday evening, particulate matter levels were 57 times higher than the daily limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO). On Monday morning, the value was still 39 times higher. Particulate matter in the PM2.5 category is so small that it can enter the human bloodstream and penetrate deep into the lungs.
Every winter in the Indian capital region, the cool air, the smoke from the fields burnt by farmers after the harvest and the exhaust fumes from industry and traffic mix to form a cocktail that is harmful to health. New Delhi is often ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities. Experts blame air pollution for thousands of premature deaths in New Delhi and the surrounding area.
Smog pollution in Lahore is falling
In neighboring Pakistan, however, there has been an improvement: for the first time in two weeks, smog levels in the metropolis of Lahore have fallen below the "dangerous" threshold. According to the authorities, the air quality index, which measures a range of pollutants, stood at 243 on Sunday, meaning the air was "very unhealthy". However, particulate matter levels were still more than ten times higher than the recommended limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO). On Thursday, the city with a population of 14 million set a negative record with an air quality value of 1110.
The neighboring state of Punjab has also been suffering from massive smog for weeks and closed schools in all major cities at the beginning of the month. The closure was extended by a week on Friday. Outdoor school sports are prohibited until January and the movement of three-wheeled motorized rickshaws is restricted. In addition to exhaust fumes, the burning of harvested fields is a major contributor to air pollution in the region every year.
