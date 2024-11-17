Investigations underway
Bakeries and co.: another series of burglaries in Tyrol
It is not only a series of break-ins into cellar compartments that is currently keeping the Tyrolean police in the lowlands busy. Unknown burglars have also targeted several bakeries, a patisserie and a restaurant. The total damage has not yet been determined.
The break-ins all occurred on Sunday night. The first crime scene listed by the police is in Hopfgarten. "The perpetrators got into a bakery by breaking open an emergency exit door," said the investigators. They then ransacked three cash boxes and stole a three-digit sum of money.
Several cash boxes were stolen.
Cash boxes taken
The next two crime scenes were again bakeries located in Langkampfen and Kirchbichl. The perpetrators also got into these by breaking open the emergency exit door. "Several cash boxes were stolen. The amount of money stolen has not yet been determined."
Due to the similar modus operandi, the current state of the investigation suggests a possible connection to the crime.
Safe also taken
In Rattenberg, the perpetrators gained access to a confectionery shop. "Investigations so far have revealed that a waiter's wallet was stolen from the sales area and a safe with cash from an office room." The burglars are thought to have taken around 1000 euros.
Money, cigarettes and alcohol stolen
The last crime scene was Münster. There, the burglars targeted a restaurant. The perpetrators got inside via the broken patio door. They searched all the rooms and stole a three-figure sum of cash, twelve packs of cigarettes from a vending machine and six bottles of spirits.
"Investigations are still ongoing in all cases. Due to the similar modus operandi, the current state of the investigation suggests a possible connection between the crimes," concluded the investigators.
