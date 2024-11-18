Taster day at school helps with the decision

Sit in a new class for a few days on trial

In addition, many also offer so-called "taster days", which will be discussed in more detail today. This is an interesting and less stressful information alternative that is becoming increasingly popular. The advantages are obvious: you get to experience school directly and "get a taste" of the school of your choice, so to speak. Experiencing everyday school life offers authentic and often comprehensive impressions of how long the school days are, what is required in terms of performance, how work and teaching is carried out, which teaching methods are used and how the educational product offered is actually implemented at the "host school".