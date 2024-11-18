"Krone" school guide
Taster day at school helps with the decision
Where do I want to go after compulsory school? The time of decision begins. Schools not only invite you to open days, but also to "try out".
After the fall vacations at the latest, many pupils at Tyrolean secondary schools, grammar schools, polytechnic schools, Waldorf and Montessori schools are probably thinking more and more intensively about which secondary school (HLW, HAK, HASCH, HTL, kindergarten education, tourism, AHS Oberstufe, ...) they could transfer to in the coming school year or which apprenticeship they would like to take up. A number of secondary schools hold open days until the end of the semester.
Experiencing everyday school life offers authentic and often comprehensive impressions.
Manfred Jordan
Sit in a new class for a few days on trial
In addition, many also offer so-called "taster days", which will be discussed in more detail today. This is an interesting and less stressful information alternative that is becoming increasingly popular. The advantages are obvious: you get to experience school directly and "get a taste" of the school of your choice, so to speak. Experiencing everyday school life offers authentic and often comprehensive impressions of how long the school days are, what is required in terms of performance, how work and teaching is carried out, which teaching methods are used and how the educational product offered is actually implemented at the "host school".
Contact with pupils is particularly valuable
This also often makes it clearer whether the school corresponds to personal interests, gifts, talents and ideas as well as the planned educational path. One or more taster days also allow you to experience at first hand how the school "ticks", what everyday school life is like outside of lessons and how good the school infrastructure is (library, etc.). Contact with pupils already at the school is particularly valuable and helpful in making a decision - an honest exchange of experiences between peers at eye level, so to speak.
At some schools, student buddies also accompany interested "future students" through the school day, talking about school life and their experiences.
Manfred Jordan
Pupils accompany pupils through their new everyday life
At some schools, student buddies also accompany interested "future students" through the day of lessons, talking about school life and their experiences. Another advantage of such taster days is that different educational branches of a school can be experienced if required.
This is also an advantage for the "taster" school. After all, the aim of all these information offers is to attract the "right" pupils for the type of school. After all, a successful choice of school creates satisfaction for both sides and prevents dropouts.
Individual appointments in some cases
More and more schools are offering taster days that can be individually scheduled and on which individual subject requests are sometimes also taken into account. However, a release from the main school is necessary for the "taster". The visiting school is responsible for supervision and will also confirm the taster visit on request.
