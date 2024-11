Truck trailer loaded with wood overturned

The alarm was raised shortly before 10 a.m., according to the report from the volunteer fire department. For unknown reasons, the trailer of a truck loaded with logs had overturned. "As no people were injured, the fire department's work was limited to blocking the road and carrying out clearing and securing work," said the fire department. The truck driver was able to lift the trailer back onto the road himself with the help of a crane. After two hours, the section of road between Seeham and Berndorf was reopened to traffic.