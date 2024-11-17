"Krone" commentary
Getting something big off the ground
After a politically very turbulent week, Markus Gassler, Head of Service at the "Tiroler Krone", focuses on something positive in his commentary this time: Reutte on ice and Lumagica at Burgenwelt Ehrenberg.
A turbulent week - especially for Tirol - comes to an end. The greatest political talent since Ferdinand Eberle has - it has to be said - stumbled over himself. After the photo with René Benko and the shot deer appeared in the "Krone", Georg Dornauer had to give in to the pressure and announce his retirement from top politics. The pressure from politicians (primarily from his own party) was greater than that from the population. Especially in the countryside, people have long since forgiven Schorsch - so a comeback is not out of the question!
Austria's youngest town, Reutte, impressively demonstrated on Friday evening what is possible with courage and hard work.
Markus Gassler
I don't even want to go into the global political turbulence and wars at this point. It is therefore all the more important for me to once again emphasize something positive at this point. Austria's youngest town, Reutte, impressively demonstrated on Friday evening what is possible with courage and hard work. A few years ago, the tourism association was given the opportunity to get something big off the ground. A small ice rink, as there are countless others, or the largest ice rink in western Austria - including Lumagica.
They took the risk - and it paid off. Together with MK Illumination, the TVB has created something unique. And some other places (and especially cities) could take a leaf out of their book. It should also be mentioned in this context that, unlike other associations, TVB Reutte is in a very good financial position! Congratulations on that!
