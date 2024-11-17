Getting something big off the ground

A turbulent week - especially for Tirol - comes to an end. The greatest political talent since Ferdinand Eberle has - it has to be said - stumbled over himself. After the photo with René Benko and the shot deer appeared in the "Krone", Georg Dornauer had to give in to the pressure and announce his retirement from top politics. The pressure from politicians (primarily from his own party) was greater than that from the population. Especially in the countryside, people have long since forgiven Schorsch - so a comeback is not out of the question!