Glass art for sheikhs
A glittering wonderland is created from the heat of hell
The Kuchler family's glass sculptures are formed at 1200 degrees. The works of art from Weigelsdorf are now appreciated not only throughout Europe, but also in the USA and the United Arab Emirates.
It is a glittering spectacle when the light refracts and reflects off the seven million glass mosaic tiles that adorn the façade of the Gläserne Burg in Weigelsdorf, in the district of Baden. Behind it, a world of fascinating glass art created by Hilde Kuchler over the past decades opens up.
Foundation stone for the world of glass
The artist (80) owes her career to a fateful encounter at a young age. On the way to Wiener Neustadt, she met an apprentice glazier - her husband Peter, who opened a glazier's workshop in Weigelsdorf in 1966. This laid the foundation for the Kuchlers' current world of glass, which is now home to Austria's largest glass museum and the Glass Castle, one of the country's most popular excursion destinations.
Passing on a sense of art
Hilde Kuchler has already passed on the secrets of her glass art to her son Peter Jr. and grandson Peter. The third generation in particular has further developed the combination of glassblowing and sculpture, so that the light exhibits from Weigelsdorf are in demand internationally - works by Hilde and Peter Kuchler can be found throughout Europe, the USA and the United Arab Emirates.
Learning from the best
"I had the opportunity to work with the best glassblowers in the world," emphasizes the 33-year-old grandson of the Glaswelt founder: "This allowed me to combine the techniques of Venetian, Bohemian and Swedish glass art." His exhibits are characterized by the careful arrangement of the color layers, which are achieved by metal oxides that he melts in between the layers of glass.
Many a feat of strength is required
And although the works of art sometimes look very delicate, it often takes a real feat of strength to create them. This is because when the workpieces are pulled out of the 1200-degree oven, the weight on the so-called glassmaker's pipe sometimes triples due to leverage. Three people and special techniques are then required to complete the work.
Cultural heritage status for glassmaking
Although Hilde Kuchler has already passed on her creative heritage to younger hands, her passion for glass art continues to keep the 80-year-old on her toes. She prepares designs for new works of art, shows schools how old tables or stools can be "spruced up" with glass mosaic stones and pursues her great passion with great dedication: To achieve national intangible cultural heritage status for the glassmakers' guild.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
