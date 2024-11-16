A Carinthian invention ensures fewer accidents

Invention comes from Carinthia

This very invention comes from Carinthia - more precisely from the Carinthian provincial government - and is to be used throughout Europe in the future. Gerald Höher, who came up with the idea: "I am particularly pleased that the ground markings for motorcycles can now become even more widespread thanks to the scientific work of the KFV as a professionally recognized institution and that we will be able to prevent many motorcycle accidents in the future." The reason for this is that the idea was nominated for the European Road Safety Award - in the motorcyclist category - and was awarded first place.