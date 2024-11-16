Road markings
A Carinthian invention ensures fewer accidents
Every year, the best safety concepts in road traffic are honored. This year, a Carinthian invention won the prestigious EU Safety Award and is set to make its triumphant advance around the world.
They are elliptical, inexpensive and, above all, can save lives: We are talking about ground markings for motorcyclists on dangerous bends. "80 percent fewer motorcycle accidents on these bends - that speaks for itself. There are fewer injuries and less material damage. This simple measure can therefore prevent accidents quickly, cheaply and effectively," explains Martin Winkelbauer, safety expert at the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV). This visual orientation aid helps bikers to find the ideal riding line on risky bends.
Invention comes from Carinthia
This very invention comes from Carinthia - more precisely from the Carinthian provincial government - and is to be used throughout Europe in the future. Gerald Höher, who came up with the idea: "I am particularly pleased that the ground markings for motorcycles can now become even more widespread thanks to the scientific work of the KFV as a professionally recognized institution and that we will be able to prevent many motorcycle accidents in the future." The reason for this is that the idea was nominated for the European Road Safety Award - in the motorcyclist category - and was awarded first place.
Road traffic is a team sport. If you always know where the other road users are and think about their next steps, you give yourself a decisive safety advantage.
Some EU countries such as Germany and Slovenia have already adopted the concept. But the life-saving road markings are also being used in Australia.
