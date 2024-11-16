Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Road markings

A Carinthian invention ensures fewer accidents

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 14:01

Every year, the best safety concepts in road traffic are honored. This year, a Carinthian invention won the prestigious EU Safety Award and is set to make its triumphant advance around the world.

0 Kommentare

They are elliptical, inexpensive and, above all, can save lives: We are talking about ground markings for motorcyclists on dangerous bends. "80 percent fewer motorcycle accidents on these bends - that speaks for itself. There are fewer injuries and less material damage. This simple measure can therefore prevent accidents quickly, cheaply and effectively," explains Martin Winkelbauer, safety expert at the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV). This visual orientation aid helps bikers to find the ideal riding line on risky bends.

Invention comes from Carinthia
This very invention comes from Carinthia - more precisely from the Carinthian provincial government - and is to be used throughout Europe in the future. Gerald Höher, who came up with the idea: "I am particularly pleased that the ground markings for motorcycles can now become even more widespread thanks to the scientific work of the KFV as a professionally recognized institution and that we will be able to prevent many motorcycle accidents in the future." The reason for this is that the idea was nominated for the European Road Safety Award - in the motorcyclist category - and was awarded first place.

Zitat Icon

Road traffic is a team sport. If you always know where the other road users are and think about their next steps, you give yourself a decisive safety advantage.

Martin Winkelbauer, Sicherheitsexperte im Kuratorium für Verkehrssicherheit

Some EU countries such as Germany and Slovenia have already adopted the concept. But the life-saving road markings are also being used in Australia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf