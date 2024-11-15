Hänlder prepared
Black Friday discount battle has already begun
This year's Black Friday wave will last just under seven weeks. Chinese retailers are now also storming the Carinthian market. However, "Electronic4you" is attacking from Klagenfurt.
Black Friday is actually on November 29 this year. The Black Friday trend comes from America, where the Christmas shopping season traditionally begins with discounts after Thanksgiving. In Europe, the wave of super offers now lasts for weeks.
Start on November 15
"The bargains have been in the stores since Friday, which is earlier than ever before. And the after-effects will last until January 7," says Hannes Majdic, head of "electronic4you". Majdic is taking on the big players such as global online power Amazon. "Our headquarters are in Klagenfurt, we have a warehouse with 10,000 square meters that is full to the brim. We offer thousands of televisions."
More than 50 percent discount
And the discounts are enormous. There are often discounts of 50 percent or even more. "For example, large TV sets are on offer for as little as 299 euros. Chinese and Korean retailers are also storming the Carinthian market," says Majdic: "The actual price often has to be kept secret until the last moment. Because the margin is minimal. If you're too expensive, you're stuck with the devices."
The "Black Friday wave" is therefore a hot time; for retailers, but of course also for consumers who try to get as much as possible for their Christmas money through the battle of offers. Raimund Haberl is the chamber's spade chairman and also points out another aspect: "Black Friday is often used to reduce overstock."
