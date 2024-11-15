Against two doctors
New investigation into the case of the colonoscopy deaths
A woman from Lungau (66) died in January 2023 after a colonoscopy in Tamsweg hospital. The investigation was closed. However, the court has now ordered it to be continued. According to "Krone" information, two hospital doctors are now being targeted by the judiciary.
The "Krone" reported on the extraordinary and tragic case: a woman from Lungau (66) was referred to Tamsweg Hospital at the end of January 2023 with abdominal pain. After a gastroscopy and colonoscopy, she was dead. The Salzburg Regional Hospitals (SALK) filed a voluntary complaint and the public prosecutor's office opened an investigation against a hospital doctor - on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. The main question was: were mistakes made? But even the medical experts are obviously not in agreement.
While the first expert opinion ordered by the public prosecutor's office found no misconduct on the part of the doctor, the results of the expert opinion obtained in the civil proceedings were in stark contrast to this: It spoke of "serious errors". And a third expert opinion, commissioned by SALK itself, had an exonerating effect.
Senate of judges followed request of victims' lawyer
For victims' lawyer Stefan Rieder from the White Ring, it would be "surprising if there were nothing criminal in this matter". The lawyer requested that the investigation be reopened due to the contradictions in the expert reports. And a three-judge panel of the regional court followed his legal opinion and ordered the continuation. In addition, another doctor is now also under investigation, notes Rieder.
The investigation into this case is continuing. To this end, a further report by a medical expert has now been commissioned.
Florian Weinkamer, Staatsanwaltschaft Salzburg
A new expert opinion is now being obtained, the public prosecutor's office said when asked. The doctor's defence lawyer, Kurt Jelinek, however, emphasizes: "The expert reports are contradictory. In my opinion, the proceedings should be dropped."
