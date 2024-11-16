Old concept warmed up again in Salzburg

The failure from 2019 could now turn out to be a good thing for Auinger. This year, he was elected mayor because of his stance against the S-Link - actually also a decades-old project - and can now implement the measure that cost him the election five years ago. Now, however, transport councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List) has to tackle measures that are particularly unpopular with motorists. The temporary closure of the Neutor will be the first step anyway due to the construction site of the Festspielhaus. Schiester has already said that she would like to keep it in place afterwards. That would be the situation in 2019, but she did not mention the alternative traffic that would be caused by a closure via Mülln and Lehen. This discussion will flare up again.