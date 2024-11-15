State reduces plan for protective structures in the Achental valley

Crucial point Krimmler Achental

In Krimml, the skepticism of affected landowners is great. Conservationists have also vetoed the project. The state does not want to abandon its plans to create a new "flood basin" above the waterfalls. However, the capacity is to be reduced from the original 1.9 million to 1.4 million cubic meters. "There is no alternative there," says Schwaiger. A reservoir in the valley (Holztratten area) should be rejected for geological reasons.