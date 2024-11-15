Hirscher’s pioneer makes Ländle ski youth fast

Start of the season on the Resterhöhe

In this role, the racing season begins for him on Saturday with the FIS slalom on the Resterhöhe on the border between Tyrol and Salzburg. With Leo Heim (SC Kleinwalsertal), however, only one VSV athlete will be taking part. "Although we have been on skis more in preparation than last season, it is currently more important for our athletes born in 2007 and 2008 to collect training days than to start racing," says De Man. Christopher Lisch, a 2006 athlete, has also moved from the Oberland to Kitzbühel and is now competing for the KSC.